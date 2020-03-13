No Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Plateau, Says Govt

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State government thursday declared that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, noting that the 43 persons that were earlier quarantined in the state came up with no symptom to suggest that they have the disease after they have been under observation for 14 days.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, while briefing journalists in Jos said, “all the 43 suspected cases that were confined to 14-day investigation period did not have any Convid-19.”

He said the powerful team led by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and security agencies were in Wase Local Government Area to review the 43 isolated cases.

Ndam said, “the 14-day investigation period to monitor the symptoms of Convid-19 in the suspected cases ended on March 10, for some and March 11, for others, and we are happy to say we do not have the virus in Plateau State.”

He however cautioned the citizens to take preventive measures, saying “at public places, have hand sanitizers, wash your hands with soap and water, if a person is coughing, use tissue paper or handkerchiefs and avoid using unclean hands to touch your face.”

He also cautioned school authorities and owners of public places to make available water with soap, to enable school children, and the general public to wash their hands.

He said, “Public offices should have hand sanitizers in the offices. They should also make deliberate efforts to disinfect offices and public places especially doors.

“Limit the number of handshakes, especially in religious places and social gatherings. If you travel to countries that have COVID-19 and you observe symptoms, stay at home and call the Ministry so that we investigate, and stay at least 2 meters away from sick people.”

He stated that the ministry was engaging the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on enlightenment campaigns on preventive measures of the disease in the state, adding that the National Orientation Agency would also be engaged for sensitization.

“We have activated three emergency isolation centres in Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, and will train our health workers to ensure they adopt the standard guidelines in handling the disease”, he reassured.