We Should Learn to Live Everyday Like It’s Our Last

Biodun Okeowo

Pretty and undeniably endowed actress, Biodun Okeowo, best known in the movie industry as Omoborty, is one actress whose shape announces her even when she is not speaking. Biodun, the fair-skinned role interpreter, talks to Tosin Clegg, recalling her journey into Nollywood, her social life, and how she copes with the negativity that comes with being a celebrity and a lot more

Lessons from 2019

Best lesson learned in 2019 is that we are all visitors in this world and nobody is promised tomorrow. We should always do good and live everyday like it’s our last. Because I didn’t believe my mom could die last year.

Being scarce in movies lately is a personal choice

Reason being that my business takes 70% to 85% of my time and that’s because it is where the major money I make comes from. But this year I’m doing a cinema movie by God’s grace. Business has been good and largely we have been doing well. Skincare business is the main deal now and I’m launching a bigger one soon by His Grace.

Embarrassing moments

I have never had any embarrassing moments per say but I remember a certain man that used to call me Iya Iyabo then in Kaduna because of my massive hips. He was like ‘if you born ehn, this your hips go full everywhere o, because you never born now, the thing too big’. So that made me conscious of my shape. As skinny as I was then, even my curves couldn’t be hidden.

What I do to maintain my looks

I drink a lot of water; I exercise once in a while. I am getting lazy in that aspect, though. I also exfoliate a lot. And I moisturise much too. However, I don’t joke with my Organo White lotion and soap from Victoria’s Beauty. I’m a fan of glowing skin and I take a lot of skin vitamins too, such as Vitamin C, Collagen and hyaluronic in capsule form.

Handling the rise of my colleagues in the industry, while establishing my businesses

Let me explain to you how I see it. We are all in a race to win a prize, and then along the way, I saw money and picked the money, while others passed me. As the journey continued, I saw something nice and also picked it up. At the end of the race my contemporary came first and was presented the prize but in my case, I completed the race too and have two gifts to show off. You can see that I’m still at the winning end; it’s not how far but how well. So, I have no reason to be envious. After all, I have made a name in the entertainment industry and that needs no introduction to the public. I really don’t have anything to lose; no latecomer in success.

I and the red-carpets

I’m hardly spotted on the red-carpets and It’s just my busy schedule, that’s all. It has even affected my social media platform. For a while, my Instagram was dormant. But now I update it almost every day.

Dealing with negative comments on my page

I’m a very free and playful person but I think there’s this mentality that Nigerians have about dressing. They believe you can’t dress the way you like. But I’m an advocate of dressing in whatever you are comfortable in. I don’t look at anybody. If I feel like rocking my bikini, I do just that without minding whatever people are saying. When next I’d travel to Miami, I am going to rock my bikini. I don’t care at all.

As for the comments on Instagram, sometimes I just laugh and other times, I just respond to them. While responding, I don’t sound bitter or angry, I just reply them playfully and make my point known that they have no right to judge me. Those that seek cheap attention, I give them in full dose whenever I am in the mood. If my dressing and butts make people talk on my Instagram, I will keep on rocking more of such clothes and flaunting what I have got.

No comments have ever hit me so bad

No! Not at all. I can only delete the pictures that I want to use to pass a message, but while posting it, I would also write ‘deleting soon’. Then the pictures my children don’t like, I won’t post. As far as they don’t complain, I don’t have any issues with any other person. Then my mother also, they are the ones that can tell me what to do or what they don’t like. Funnily enough, my kids understand and often commend what I wear. So, I pity some people that would tell me ‘and you call yourself a mother, yet dress like this or that’. What even makes them think, I want to give my children this their Nigerian upbringing and mentality? I know we have cultures and I won’t go out there exposing what’s beyond the normal.

Adding to that, I am an actress and some of my pictures are set photos. You won’t see me outside wearing such or see me walking on the street distracting people. I don’t want to say it’s poverty mentality, but I don’t just know what to think. Go to more advanced countries and see the way and manner they carry themselves. Nobody dares to harass anybody because of dressing.