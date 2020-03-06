NWFL Rebrand, Unveils New Logo in Lagos

The Management Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, headed by Aisha Falode, yesterday in Lagos re-branded the women’s league. It unveiled a new logo and renaming of the three tiers of the NWFL league.

Falode said the rebranding of the NWPL will open new opportunities for the women’s game in the country.

“With our re-branding, the Nigeria Women Premier League will now be known as the NWFL Premiership, while the NWFL Pro-League now becomes the NWFL Championship and the NWFL Amateur League is now NWFL Nationwide.

“Today our drive and entrepreneurship spirit has led us to re-imagine how we want to tell our story. So we are taking the opportunity to evolve our brands as we move up into an exciting future and to tell the world we are purposeful, passion driven, stable progressive and to say we are united than ever.

“Since 1990, women’s football in Nigeria has grown from strength to strength.

“When you see how proud our women have made us globally today, from the five World Cup appearance legend Onome Ebi to the goal scoring machine Asisat Oshoala to the youngest and safest hands Chiamaka Nnandozie who recently joined Paris FC, you will understand why we have been crowned 11 times African Champions,” Falode stressed with pride.

“All this would not have been possible but for the many heroes and heroines of the game, many of who we will never know or hear of, but who have sacrificed the blood, time and resources and even some lives for the growth of this game.

“These are the many coaches, players, advocates, officials and administrators et cetera in the early days of the game.

” We continue to unearth gems despite the lack of private sector support which I am of course hoping will change with some brands present here today.”

” So today, after 30 years, we are releasing an updated visual identity, which includes a new logo, colours and font.”

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who was present at the epoch-making event, said: “I want to thank Aisha Falode for putting up this. Her selfless service is evident and we have never regretted giving her the opportunity to head women’s football in Nigeria. She is a great personality, ” Pinnick said.

He added: “Women Football is very dear to my heart, our award this year will be dedicated to women’s football. We are so confident we