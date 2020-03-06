NDLEA Dismisses Alleged Marginalisation of Persons with Disabilities

By Chinedu Eze

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described as “baseless and premature,” claims by some persons with disabilities that invaded its premises over allegation of marginalisation in the agency’s ongoing recruitment exercise.

NDLEA, in a statement claimed that physically challenged persons had laid siege at the gate of the agency’s national headquarters in protest that they have not been issued letter of employment by NDLEA.

According to the statement signed by Jonah Achema, the Public Affairs Officer of NDLEA, the recruitment process of the agency was ongoing.

The statement further said over 100, 000 graduates, including the persons with disability, have written the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination and the result is being collated to select the candidates in accordance with Federal Character Commission Guidelines given to the agency.

The shortlisting of the Junior (Narcotic Agent) Cadre has reached an advanced stage, Achema said.

“NDLEA is an equal opportunity organization in respect of recruitment and will not discriminate against any category of Nigerians, including persons with disabilities, provided the conditions for the recruitment are met.

“The agency however wishes to emphasize that recruitment of staff is individual and no pressure group or Trade Union can put pressure on the agency to circumvent the process.

“The Persons with Disability Act relied upon does not allow breakdown of Law and Order or obstruction of the agency in the lawful exercise of its duty as carried out by those laying siege on the agency’s premises,” Achema said.