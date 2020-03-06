Feminist Themes in Evelyn D’Poet’s Kitchen Revolution

Words meet Images, in its fourth edition, made its way to a school for the first time since inception using arts as tools for advocacy. Held on the Valentine’s Day at Diamond Mine School, Ogba, the programme is an art-to-the-street initiative by a journalist and multi-disciplinary artist, Evelyn D’Poetwith the theme, “Embers of Love.” This community-based art project featured performing acts such as Jide Owolabi, MaziAkpama, The Dynamix (Chidindu Okorie), Dunamis,Marvelous and Excellent.

Directed by Evelyn Osagie, the playlet titled, “Ija Ile Idana” otherwise known as “Kitchen Revolution” is one that started off as a domestic drama and then blossomed into political theatre. Using market women as the pilot of this drive for change, the playwright carefully raised other issues such as unemployment of family heads, women activism and collective action against oppressive government. The market leader, rather than being partisan, led the women to a peaceful protest to demand for people-friendly policies. The play’s strength lies in its theme of citizenship education, which empowers the young audience with the knowledge that the power to determine how the people are to be governed lies with the people.

Also, young talents explored the platform to project their budding talents with a special cover of John Legend’s classic, ‘All of Me’ performed by Chidindu, a 13-year old student of the school.

As a poet, Evelyn Osagie has been vocal about socio-cultural issues performing at a variety of cultural organisations and embassies in Lagos.