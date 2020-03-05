Senate in Closed-door Session over FG’s $29.9bn Loan Request

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha

The Senate on Thursday went into an Executive session to consider the contentious report of the Senator Clifford Ordia-led committee on local and foreign debts that scrutinised the 2016-2018 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.

This was sequel to the request of Chairman of the Senate committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, that the Senate should go into a 15-minute closed-door session to resolve the knotty issues surrounding the government loan request.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, thereafter moved a motion for the Senate to go into an Executive session over the loan request and was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Senate then proceeded into a closed-door session at 12.35pm.

Details later..