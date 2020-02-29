US Records First Death from Coronavirus, Places Travel Ban on High Risk Countries

By Martins Ifijeh

The United States has recorded it’s first death from Coronavirus.

This is even as President Donald Trump’s administration has placed a travel restriction on Iran, Italy and South Korea in response to the death from the virus in Washington State.

Speaking Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said the existing travel ban on Iran would extend to foreign nationals who had been in that country in the past 14 days.

“We are also increasing warning to Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea affected by the virus,” he said.

Right before White House’ news conference, health officials in Washington State confirmed that a person diagnosed with coronavirus in the state’s King County had died.

President Trump described her as a “wonderful woman” and a “medically high risk patient” in her late 50s, at a news conference at the White House.

More coronavirus infections were additionally reported from South Korea to France to Qatar on Saturday after health officials in Washington State, Oregon and California on Friday reported another worrying development.

The four new cases Friday bring the total number of covid-19 cases detected through the U.S. public health system to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington state announced late Friday that a high school student in Snohomish County, just North of Seattle, tested positive for the deadly virus and was in home isolation in a suspected community transmission case.

State health officials also said a woman in her 50s in King County tested positive after traveling to Daegu, South Korea, the site of a major Coronavirus outbreak. She, too, is in home isolation.