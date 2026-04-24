FG Launches Compensation Scheme for Dead, Injured Civil Servants

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has operationalised the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) to enhance staff welfare, improve workplace safety, and boost productivity across the Federal Civil Service.

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to ensure effective implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) to provide timely compensation and support for civil servants affected by work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities, or death.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, stated this during the commissioning of the ECS Help Desk in Abuja.

She said the scheme will enhance staff welfare, improve workplace safety, and boost productivity across the Federal Civil Service.

Walson-Jack noted the ECS complemented the existing welfare programmes, including the Group Life Assurance Scheme, while expanding protection for employees and their families.

She described the initiative as a reflection of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to safeguarding the well-being and dignity of Public Servants.

The Managing Director, NSITF, Oluwaseyi Mayomi Faleye, described the ECS as a major step toward institutionalising structured care and protection for civil servants, backed by a transparent, payroll-driven system.

He stressed the ECS Help Desk will provide information, claims support, and a feedback platform to enhance service delivery.

The rollout of the ECS marks a significant step in strengthening workforce protection and reinforcing a more efficient, responsive Civil Service.