2027: Fagbemi Lauds Media’s Role in Shaping Expectations

• Says government agencies job can’t be stopped by those running foul of laws

•As CJN cautions against misrepresentation, sensational reporting

•Conflicting court orders pose a serious threat to national stability, NAJUC chairman warns

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has commended the role of the media in deepening democracy in the country, noting that the media through their reportage shapes political behaviours as well as expectations in any election.

To this end, he appealed to journalists in the country to shun political actors with divisive tendencies, and ensure the unity and development of the country.

The AGF spoke on Thursday in Abuja, during the annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja.

“The activities towards the 2027 general elections have commenced and the media have their role to play. As the main bridge between INEC, political actors, and 90+ million potential voters, the press shapes expectations, trust, and behaviour before ballots are cast and after results are declared.

“It is on this note that I urge the media not to give room to political actors trying to tear the fabric of this nation. The media must remember we need to have our country first before we can talk about elections. That is why as stakeholders, the media must not be used as a tool of division. Those fanning the ember of hatred must be stopped”, the minister said.

Speaking further, Fagbemi, who was represented by the Special Assistant, on Legislative Drafting, Office of the AGF, Hussein Oloyede, took a swipe on those he described as “political desperadoes”, warning that they must learn to act responsibly and within the laws of the land.

“Those who have lost their sense of patriotism should know that they would not be allowed to set the country on fire. Let me state with respect, relevant government agencies will not be stopped from doing their work if anyone runs foul of the law.

“The government will not succumb to blackmail no matter whose ox is gored. Violence, hate speech or any other criminal tendencies will not be tolerated in any form”, he said.

He called on all Nigerians to show a sense of patriotism and protect the unity of the country, as the elections draw nearer, adding that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration sees the media as partners, hence, its doing everything to ensure journalists do their job without intimidation or any form of threats.

Also speaking, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, cautioned journalists, especially judiciary correspondents against misrepresentation of court proceedings and judgments, warning that sensational reporting could erode public confidence in the justice system and weaken democratic institutions.

In her keynote address, Kekere-Ekun underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public understanding of judicial processes, noting that the judiciary’s impact extends beyond courtroom decisions to how such rulings are communicated to society.

“In every constitutional democracy, the strength of institutions is measured not only by the decisions they make, but by the degree to which those decisions are understood, trusted, and accepted by society,” she stated.

The CJN who was represented by the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, emphasized that judiciary correspondents serve as a vital bridge between the Bench and the public, describing their role as “democratic in character” and indispensable to sustaining trust in the administration of justice.

The CJN warned that inaccurate, incomplete, or sensational reporting of court proceedings could undermine the Rule of Law, stressing that even the most well-reasoned judgments achieve their purpose only when properly understood by the public.

“Misinterpretation or sensationalism can unintentionally erode confidence in the judiciary, while accurate and balanced reporting strengthens institutional credibility,” she said.

Acknowledging the complexities of legal reporting, Kekere-Ekun noted that court proceedings are often technical and require careful interpretation, even as journalists operate under tight deadlines and editorial pressures.

She, however, charged media practitioners to prioritize accuracy, context, and fairness in their reports, especially as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

According to her, election-related disputes will test the resilience of democratic institutions, placing a dual responsibility on the judiciary to deliver impartial decisions and on the media to communicate such outcomes responsibly.

“At such moments, restraint, professionalism, and fidelity to truth become national imperatives. Misrepresentation can inflame tensions, while principled reporting promotes understanding and peaceful democratic processes,” she added.

The CJN also highlighted the judiciary’s obligation to enhance transparency through clearer communication and timely dissemination of non-confidential information, without compromising judicial independence.

She described the conference as a platform for strengthening collaboration between the Bench and the media, noting that continuous engagement and professional development are essential to counter misinformation and deepen public trust.

Kekere-Ekun commended NAJUC for its commitment to capacity building and informed reportage of judicial activities, formally declaring the conference open and expressing optimism that its deliberations would further strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja chapter, Mr Kayode Lawal, called for reforms of the judiciary to safeguard democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While highlighting concerns over the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system, Lawal warned that conflicting court orders—particularly in politically sensitive cases—pose a serious threat to national stability.

He cited a recent dispute involving parallel rulings by the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Oyo State High Court over the 2025 convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a troubling example of judicial inconsistency. According to him, such developments risk undermining public confidence and could trigger political unrest.

“The situation is capable of causing chaos and setting the political stage ablaze,” he said, describing the trend as “worrisome and pathetic.”

The conference, themed “The Role of Judiciary in Deepening Democracy in Nigeria,” aims to foster dialogue between legal practitioners and the media while addressing systemic challenges in the judiciary.

Lawal also raised alarm over what he described as increasing public perception that justice in Nigeria is compromised. Referencing remarks made at a recent Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference, he noted concerns that the rule of law is eroding and that judicial processes are being manipulated by powerful interests.

He urged the judiciary to demonstrate greater independence, suggesting the creation of an autonomous funding mechanism to reduce reliance on the executive arm of government.

Lawal also called on the NBA to strengthen disciplinary measures against legal practitioners involved in unethical conduct, including facilitating conflicting court orders adding that, “As the 2027 elections approach, the judiciary must rise to the challenge and reaffirm its position as the last hope of the common man”.

He warned against a growing culture where politicians allegedly dismiss electoral malpractice by urging aggrieved parties to seek redress in courts, stressing that such attitudes could further erode trust in democratic institutions.

The NAJUC chairman also commended the National Judicial Council (NUJ) and other supporters for their contributions to the conference, while expressing gratitude to colleagues for their support during his tenure.