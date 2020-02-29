Lafarge Fetes, Rewards Customers

As part of celebrations for its 60th anniversary,Lafarge Africa Plc has rewarded customers who have remained loyal and committed to the company since inception.

The reward ceremony took place in Lagos Continental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos and afforded both members of staff of the company and customers to relate, unwind and fraternise in an informal setting.

The event had in attendance customers of the company from across Nigeria, who were rewarded based on their volume of contribution to the business.

Rewards were presented in form of cash and gift items such as: exotic cars, utility trucks and household electronics, amongst others.

The highlight of the occasion was when the star prize of 2020 limited edition Toyota Prado jeep was presented to the National Highest Volume Contributor.

The Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled El Dokani said that the company has recorded significant achievements as a result of the outstanding partnership it shared with its esteemed customers.

He thanked the customers for their support and encouraged them to continue to trust the integrity of the brand.

He said, “I am very excited to mention that over the years, Lafarge Africa has been able to maintain its vision to be the most trusted and preferred partner for end-users including construction professionals and homebuilders.

“Today, we also celebrate 60 years of wonderful determination and dedication to best practices. This is an accomplishment worth celebrating. I am very excited and proud to mention that over the years, we have remained committed to being the most trusted and preferred partner in the cement industry. We are deeply committed to delivering cement, concrete, mortar and other building solutions that ensure our customers get the highest quality.”

The company’s Commercial Director, Gbenga Onimowo, sought for an enduring partnership, adding that both the company and stakeholders must constantly maintain a positive outlook in order to progress and succeed together.

“As much as this challenge is for us as a company, it is also for you our esteemed partners. Our commitment is to ensure that we always meet the demands of our greatest ambassadors. In this business, we are both winners and this can be sustained as we continue to grow and maintain this rewarding partnership.

“We shall continue to value you our esteemed customers, and this recognition is a demonstration of that. We implore you to remain good ambassadors, as we move towards this path of success. Thank you for being part of our success story,” Onimowo said.

In his appreciation note, the National and Regional (East) volume winner, Prince Sunny Nwodo, commended the company for being responsible to its customers.

He added, “I am very excited and this is a great achievement for me. I am going back home with a brand new 2020 limited edition Prado jeep. I promise to continue to put in my best to ensure I keep winning. Thank you Lafarge Africa.”