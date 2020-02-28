Saipem Debunks Lagos Office Lockdown Report

The management of Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited has debunked the news circulating on the social media that the Italian infected by coronavirus in Nigeria visited the firm’s office in Banana Island, Lagos and that the firm was now subject to lockdown.

In a statement by Saipem’s Managing Director, Mr. Walter Peviani, the firm said the Italian had never been to its premises, adding that it is continuing with its operations normally.

Peviani said: “As confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, on national television channels, this person visited Ewekoro in Ogun State before he fell ill and brought to Lagos where he was diagnosed with the n-COVID19.

“In addition, other press briefings and statement by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Health, Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire, have confirmed the itinerary of the patient.”