Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempting to Rape Own Daughter

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has jailed a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, for attempting to rape his 14-year-old daughter

The imprisonment is without option of fine.

The court found Adeyanju guilty of the offence of attempted rape of his daughter due to his confessional statement and witnesses called during the trial.

The presiding judge, Justice Monisola Abodunde, however, exonerated him of the offence of serial rape also slammed on him.

Justice Abodunde said: “After listening to both prosecution and defense counsels, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and established the case of attempted rape of his daughter.

“The court found you guilty as charged, but based on the plea of the defence counsel, describing him as a first offender, he is hereby sentence to 14-year imprisonment.”

The judge, however, said the three years he had already spent in jail should be subtracted from the jail term.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, who doubles as Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice Attorney General, said the convict committed the offences on September 10, 2017 at No 30, Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He stated that the convict on the said date unlawfully attempted to have sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The victim said his father started having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10-year-old, adding that her father always gave her drugs to prevent her from getting pregnancy and threatened to kill her if she should tell anyone.

The prosecution added that the convict, whose wife had left him since when the victim was 10-year-old, said he always beat the victim whenever she refused her father to have sexual intercourse with her.

Fapohunda noted that the offences contravened Sections 358 and 359 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecution called five witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, statements of the convict and the victim.

The defence counsel, Mr. Yinka Opaleke, who called only a witness, pleaded for leniency, praying the court to tamper justice with mercy with his client as he was a first offenders.