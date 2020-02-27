Pantami Receives Broadband Committee Report

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has received the draft report of the National Broadband Plan Committee 2020-2025.

The report was presented to him in his office by the Chairman of the Committee, who doubles as the CEO MainOne Broadband Company, Ms Funke Opeke.

The Committee is co-chaired by Dr. Bashir Gwandu, former Executive Commissioner Technical Services at NCC, while Ubale Maska, NCC’s Executive Commissioner Technical Services is the Secretary of the Committee.

In attendance at the presentation ceremony recently, were members of the Committee. The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC, Prof. Danbatta was also present at the event.

Pantami inaugurated the Committee on 16 December 2019 to develop a new National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. The new National Broadband Plan will be a guiding template for further development of the telecommunications sector.

This followed the expiration of the 2013-2018 National Broadband Plan which was designed to achieve at least 30 percent broadband penetration in Nigeria. At the expiration of the old Plan, Nigeria surpassed the target to achieve 37.8 per cent broadband coverage.

At the inauguration of the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) Committee, Pantami also urged the members to review the old plan, examine its challenges and proffer solutions. He equally urged the committee to undertake the assignment in the context of growing and emerging technologies.

The new broadband plan, being developed with the support and collaboration of the Government of the United Kingdom (UK), is expected to increase broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025 in order to give concrete expression to Federal Government’s commitment to making Nigeria a truly digital economy.

On January 3, 2020, while engaging the Nigerian press at a media briefing and chat, Pantami promised that the report of the new NBP Committee would be ready in the first quarter of the year 2020, a target that was achieved by the NBP Committee.