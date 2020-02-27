Lawan Appoints Ekiti APC Chieftain as Legislative Aide

By Victor Ogunje

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has appointed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Hon. Adebola Omowumi, as a Senior Special Assistant.

In a letter dated February 17, 2020, and addressed to him by the National Assembly Directorate of Human Resources and Staff Development, Omowumi’s appointment is with immediate effect.

In his reaction to the development, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, expressed appreciation to Lawan for the appointment, describing Omowumi as a resourceful, dogged, reliable and highly courageous leader in the ruling party.

Bamidele stressed that Omowumi has been in the trenches together with other progressive-minded political activists since the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria and has proved his mettle as a consummate politician and a very consistent and loyal party man.

Bamidele described Prince Omowumi’s elevation to the exalted position as well deserved.

Meanwhile, Bamidele has felicitated with Christians as Lenten period begins, soliciting collective prayers against all evils affecting the country’s fortunes and image.

The senator said the 40-day fasting offers veritable opportunity for Christians to deploy their prayers and supplications against banditry, insurgency and terrorism that are degrading the nation and causing bloodshed of colossal dimensions.

Bamidele, in a statement, said that this spiritual obligation symbolises the sacrifices exhibited by Jesus Christ and his eventual death for mankind’s sins to be forgiven and for humans to be saved from perilous time.

He appealed to Christian adherents not to waver in the belief that with prayers and right attitude, Nigeria can subdue the multifaceted crises bedevilling it and rise to become one of the economically advanced nations of the world.

“Let us be fervent in prayers, because with God, all things are possible.

“The sordid and devastating news about killings, kidnappings, terrorism, ethno-religious clashes and corruption in Nigeria have created a cleavage and fault lines along the country’s foundation and required physical, mental and spiritual interventions for timely remedy.

“As Christains, this Lenten season stands for piety, sacrifices, love, forgiveness, atonement and time for attitudinal rebirth and spiritual rejuvenation when our supplications before God can be easily sanctioned.

“I charge of brothers in Christ to use this time to intercede for Nigerians to become strong, united and patriotic in their dealings for this nation destined for greatness to rise again,” Bamidele pleaded.