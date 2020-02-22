Your Allegation against Me Reckless, Oshiomhole Replies Wike

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the allegation by the Rivers State government that he masterminded the protest at the residence of a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja as reckless.

Oshiomhole noted that the unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government was an insult on his person and an indecent thing for a state government to do in such circumstance.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, the APC national chairman said he read with utter disgust the statement by the Rivers State government that he and Minister of State for Petroleum , Chief Timipre Sylva, “sponsored thugs” to attack the residence of the Supreme Court Judge.

He stated: “This reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all.

“The statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build. For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.

“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon. Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers aa a judicial officer. Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders.

“Dissatisfied as a party, the APC under Oshiomhole’s leadership has returned to the Supreme Court seeking the review of the judgment . That is the democratic culture to which Oshiomhole subscribes.”

Oshiomhole stressed that it would be expected that it was the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Odili based on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State Government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies, ” he added.