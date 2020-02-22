We’re Creating Enabling Environment for Investors to Thrive, Says Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stated that his administration is already creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He equally declared that his administration has kick-started the process of making the state investment-friendly.

Governor Makinde, who made this known while on an inspection tour of a private farm, Agrited Nigeria Limited, Fiditi, Oyo, added that efforts to turn Oyo State into an industrial destination in order for businesses to thrive were already in top gear.

According to him, the present administration would continue to assist investors with a view to expanding the state’s economy.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that his government places a premium on the promotion of agribusiness and would always create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said: “What the government can do is to create enabling environment. These are private people and I strongly believe we should support them to do more. Government should not be running businesses; and we are in the process of strategically turning over the businesses we have as a government to private people, in a most transparent manner, so that they can run it efficiently.

“This company is preparing to start operations and you can also see this is going to have a very huge impact as far as the economy of Oyo State is concerned. This is also because, as an administration, we promised that we were going to expand our economy exploiting and exploring areas of comparative advantage; and agriculture is one of them.

“So, when I see this kind of project coming to fruition, I become excited. Jobs are being created; suppliers will soon be flocking into this place. And we have inquired from them the type of support they would need from government.”

The governor assured would-be investors in the state to put their minds to rest about the chances of their businesses succeeding in the state, adding that the state has put in place the right security architecture and systems that will guarantee ease of doing business.

Earlier, the Deputy General Manager Operation, Moty Ganon, appreciated the governor for deeming it fit to visit the farm, even as he sought for the assistance of the government towards the uplift of the farm.

He assured that the company would partner with the state government to promote agriculture in the state, so as to expand its economy.