Italian Trade Agency Unveils Office in Lagos

The Italian Trade Agency has restated its commitment to work with the federal government of Nigeria to boost trade relationship between it and Nigeria.

This is as FG has intensified efforts to drive economic and fiscal policies to boost the country’s solvency.

The agency gave the assurance during the official opening of its office in Lagos at the presence of the Italian Deputy Ambassador Tarek Chazli.

Located within the complex of the Italian consulate in Lagos, the office will serve the agency in its daily operations,amidst other activities.

Speaking on the move, Italian Trade Agency Director for West Africa, Mr. Alessandro Gerbino stated that Nigeria provides a strategic point for engagement between the agency and other countries across West Africa.

“Trade has improved in the past two years between Nigeria and Italy, hence our decision to create direct contact in Nigeria. Our major focus is on industrial technologies that address the growth pattern Nigeria has adopted in several areas, so to add value to local natural resources and raw materials. The agrofood value chain is certainly one of the richest in terms of opportunities as Italy is a leader at a global level.

“Many others are also to be developed: from leather industry to plastic and packaging, pharmaceutics and building materials, and many more. On a practical note, we have formed about 10 delegations of Nigerian entrepreneurs to visit Italy in the first quarter of 2020, to attend industry specific events. And in march 2020, a delegation of producers of technology for the plastic and rubber will participate in the first Offcial Italian pavilion to a Nigerian Exhibition, PlastPrintPack 2020 in Lagos”, he said.

In his remark, the Trade Analyst at Italian Trade Agency, Johnmark Nzemeke said, “the ICE-Agency promotes Italian made products in foreign countries by supporting Italian companies in the internationalization process. It supports Italian companies through an integrated offer of information, training, promotion and consultancy services to get to know foreign markets, identify new opportunities and consolidate international relations”.

It would be recalled that according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Nigeria exports from Italy was US$1.89 Billion during 2018.