Canon Rewards Winners of Initiative

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a leader in image solutions, has rewarded the lucky winners of its ‘Discovery Week’ raffle.

According to the firm, the winners had, during the week’s activities last year, purchased tickets for a chance to win a Canon camera, printing equipment or an exciting trip to Dubai.

Three winners emerged: Mr. Mark, a Lagos resident and member of The Little Company Ltd., who was third, received state-of-the-art Canon G-Series Printer. The second Place Prize went to Aminat Adelani, a resident of Abuja. She was presented a Canon Camera. Janet Adekunle, a Lagos resident emerged overall winner of Canon Discovery Week Nigeria 2019 and was rewarded with a trip to Dubai.

The Sales & Marketing Director for CCNA, Amine Djouahra, stated that the initiative aligned with the Canon corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’, which means living and working together for common good.

“This philosophy is embodied in our Discovery Week events in Africa and around the world.

Discovery Week is about bringing the Canon communities together with our staff, so we understand better about what our customers want. The raffle also gives us a chance to give something back to our loyal imaging community.”

Congratulating the winners, he said: “We wish Ms. Adekunle an incredible trip to Dubai. We hope this journey of discovery will inspire her own photography ambitions which, in turn, can motivate a new generation of creative minds in her community.

“We also congratulate Mr. Adelani and Mr. Mark, we hope their Canon equipment will add value to their personal and business lives. This announcement puts a final seal on the success of Discovery Week 2019 in Nigeria, and the whole CCNA team is now looking forward to the 2020 event.”