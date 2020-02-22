Bukka Hut Opens New Outlet in Ikeja

By Tosin Clegg

Bukka Hut, one of the leading quick-service restaurants operating in Lagos, on Friday, opened a new outlet at Jara Mall, Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos, to boost its presence in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Bukka Hut restaurant, which specialises in making tasty Nigerian cuisines in a uniquely artistic and attractive setting with an alluring ambience opened its 10th outlet at the Lagos State capital to satisfy the cravings of its numerous customers and lovers of Nigerian cuisines by providing a premium dining experience that will consistently exceed their expectations.

Speaking at the opening of the restaurant, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our 10th outlet at Ikeja. We chose this location because it’s a highly dynamic and populated suburb with upbeat commercial activity and fun-seekers, who desire delicious food paired with exceptional customer service.”

“Our growth as a restaurant brand over the past 9 years has been as a result of the hard work of a dedicated team who make efforts to satisfy the appetite of our consistently growing customer base,” Jaiyeola stated.

Boasting as one of the restaurants offering prompt food delivery service, the new Bukka Hut restaurant would offer its service to walk-in customers as well as to those who wish to order via its website.

Other Bukka Hut outlets are located on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1; MMA2, Ikeja; Festival Mall, Festac; Awolowo Way, Ikoyi; Chevron Drive; Ikota Shopping Complex; Bode ThomasStreet, Surulere; Circle Mall, Jakande and Gbagada.