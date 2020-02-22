Afro Essence Series 1 Collection Regalia

By FAL

Funmi Ajila Ladipo, CEO, Regalia BY FAL, tells her tale about the collection: I’m an ardent world traveler. I have been to many parts of Nigeria and Africa. There is an overflow of beauty within Africa. The culture, the colors, the art, the simplicity, the spirituality, the pure soul, the genuine love is overwhelmingly beautiful. Africa truly is a great inspiration for me. As a true artist, I draw inspiration from my surroundings, my experiences and culture.

This collection is just one of many series that shares the AfroEssence that I have experienced and created. Regalia’s creations are routed in elegance, comfort, simplicity and style.

The AfroEssence series 1 is a combination of the beauty within Africa and what Regalia represents and the name of my label, which is Regalia By FAL

About the creative director

Funmi Ajila Ladipo is a master of creativity and innovation, having repeatedly transformed herself and the Nigerian creative industry. She is currently the creative director of Regalia International and the president of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria, FADAN. She founded Regalia by FAL formally known Regalia International in 1987, which is an haute couture fashion line. Over the years she reinvented the brand and introduced accessories and an affordable ready to wear line. She studied Fashion & Textile design at the Yaba College of Technology, before working with popular brands like Labanella, Sophisticat and Maufechi.