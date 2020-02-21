Ex-Kogi Gov’s Son, Muhammed Arrested for Alleged Fraud

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Governor of Kogi State, Abubakar Audu, on alleged involvement in fraud.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, for allegedly diverting several millions of Dollars and billions of Naira donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to personal use.

Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, the Mediterranean Hotels Limited and the Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.