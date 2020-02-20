Court Orders Release of Dasuki’s Passport

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wednesday ordered the release of the international passport of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf gave the order while delivering ruling in an application brought by Dasuki, seeking the release of his passport for the purpose of renewal and visa application.

Dasuki was released nearly two months ago after spending four years in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) despite being granted bail by several courts.

Part of the conditions attached to his bail in 2015 was that he should deposit his international passport with the court and could only travel out of the country with the permission of the court.

Delivering ruling on Dasuki’s application, Justice Baba-Yusuf said since the request was not opposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which put the defendant on trial, he would grant the request.

The judge subsequently ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel, Malam Ahmed Raji (SAN), to enable him to carry out the renewal of the document, having become expired since the court took custody of it.

The order of the court was also to enable Dasuki to obtain a visa for a specialised medical consultation abroad after being in detention for four years.

Dasuki along with four others are standing trial before the court on charges of breach of trust and money-laundering.

Trial in the charges has been fixed for March 13, 2020.