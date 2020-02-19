Osun Monarch Denies Assaulting Colleague Physically

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has denied the allegations that he punched Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting in the state.

According to Oba Abdulrosheed, “I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Akinropom at any peace meeting.”

He, therefore, asked those peddling lies against him over the matter to apologise to him, adding that there has never been a time he punched Agbowu, as they only had altercation which they were able to handle.

It was reported that the Oluwo, who was invited by the Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG) in charge of Zone 11 police headquarters in Osogbo, Bashir Makama, allegedly beat up Oba Akinropo during a peace meeting.

Addressing journalists at the Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osogbo yesterday, Oluwo said his intent in defending the helpless poor will judge him.

He told his critics to leave him to God, warning them against hasty judgement without knowledge of the matter involved.

The traditional ruler stated that most critics are ignorant of the hardship some monarchs in his domain are inflicting on their subjects.

Oba Akanbi revealed further that the affected monarchs had lorded themselves over their subjects, taking family lands and selling them with impunity and imprisoning anyone who attempted to challenge them.

The Oluwo further disclosed that he received complaints of how innocent family members are sent to prison because the monarchs influenced their case through their accomplice.

He said the current influx of Bororo to his domain invited by ‘these Obas’ who are selling lands to them for peanut called for concern.

The monarch revealed that thousands of Bororo were transported to Oori, a village under Iwoland, and their Baale, Olori, collected money and signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) without the government consent. “Is this what you want me to harbour?” He asked.

The Oluwo also expressed disappointment that most Nigerians hail bad leaders, but vowed to continuously “fight corruption in the traditional system just like President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting political corruption by turning deaf ear to critics.

“I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, there was an altercation, so I brought them to the police to talk to them on the need for them to desist from selling their future.

“I know how to develop my town because of my exposure. They are not happy because they know I’m trying to liberate my people from these kings who have been gaining pleasure in selling their future.

“I’m fighting corruption within traditional system. They (monarchs) are selling a hectare of land at the rate of N60, 000, which I’m kicking against. I did not touch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although he was aggressive towards me, and we almost had an altercation which was later resolved.”