House Queries NIS over Non-remittance

of N11.2bn

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has queried he Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over the non-remittance of over N11.2 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

The House Committee on Finance, which is investigating remittances of revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Fund by agencies of government as part of the efforts to ensure that the government gets the required money to fund the 2020 budget made this known when the Comptroller General of Immigration, Alhaji Mohammed Babandede appeared before it.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. James Faleke, said that NIS was indebted to the government to the tune of N11.2 billion.

He therefore directed NIS to go and reconcile its records with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) before appearing before the committee on March 3, 2020.

He stated: “If we work with the records from the office of the Accountant General of the federation, you have N11.2 billion to pay to the CRF. But we want you to go and reconcile your records with the Accountant General’s office. This figure is just for 2018 and 2019 only.

“We also want to know how many Nigerians were issued passport even though you put the figure at 1.22 million on the average annually. We will have to ask you to come back and bring the relevant document to us.

“We are not witch-hunting anybody here. Your agency and others are responsible for the generating the revenue that is used to fund the budget and what we are interested in here is how to fund the budget.”

Babandede, however, did not agree that his agency was indebted to the government.

He said: “We have brought our documents before you as requested. If you need more documents, you ask us and we will make them available to you. The onus of proof whether the documents are correct or not rest with you.”

No Multiple Taxation in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu Insists