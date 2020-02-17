Ogun Politician Survives Gun Attack

Prominent Ogun State politician, Hon. Ibrahim Oyegunle narrowly escaped gun attack in Ibogun area of the state last weekend.

Oyegunle alleged that gunmen shot sporadically at his vehicle while on a business trip.

According to him, the gun attack was aimed at taking his live but God’s intervention saved him.

“It is God’s doing that I’m still alive today as the attack was the second in recent time. This time around, I never thought I could make it when the attack was launched. But I felt they ran out of luck on sight of a police patron along the Ibogun road. In a commando version, on a motorbike the men of the underworld numbering three in masks pointed guns and ordered me to park the car or risk being killed but my instinct told me to drive faster. As I attempted to speed off, the gang shot at the vehicle but God saw me through. It was a horrible scene and I will never pray to experience such again,” he prayed.

Speaking further, the politician -cum businessman claimed his political activities in the last general election could have caused the attack.

“Though, I was not on the ballot during the elections but I was actively involved in all the process. And that’s why most people are avoiding participating in any politics.

“So, who will develop our country when we all are avoiding to come on board?,” he queried.

“Anyway, I want to plead with our fellow politicians to shun politics of bitterness. We need to encourage other Nigerians to join the frail. We must shun violence and embrace political practice that would benefit all and sundry.”

Oyegunle also hinted that investigations are ongoing to unravel those behind the attack as report had been made at the Ibogun Police Station.

Efforts to reach the Ogun State Police Public Relation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abimbola Oyeyemi via the telephone proved abortive.