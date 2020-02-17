By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the National Assembly would continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the current insecurity in the country.

This is coming as the 18-man Ad-hoc committee on security set up by the Senate to interface with the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the three service chiefs on the security challenges facing the country has failed to meet the two-week deadline given to it to submit its report.

Lawan stated this while at Malumfashi in Katsina State, at the Constituency Empowerment programme sponsored by Senator Bello Mandiya representing Funtua Senatorial District in the Senate.

According to a statement issued by the Special Assistant (Press) to the President of the Senate, Mr. Ezrel Tabiowo, the Senate president also commiserated with the people of Katsina State over the recent deadly attacks in the state by the bandits.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue to work with President Buhari till we are able to find lasting solutions to this problem of insecurity in our country.

“We will also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country that makes life meaningful for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

The occasion which drew a large crowd of party faithful and supporters was also attended by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Lawan applauded Senator Mandiya for his initiative in empowering his constituents and assured him of his support.

“Today, we are supporting a young man, who has been supported by the people of Funtua zone. Senator Bello Mandiya has been a very loyal, committed and reliable senator.

“I want to inform you, his senatorial district, that you have found a worthy successor to Senator Abu Ibrahim in Senator Mandiya.

“They say the young shall grow. This young senator will grow very rapidly because he has very good hands taking care of him.

“For me, I remain committed to making sure Senator Bello Mandiya succeeds and he grows and mature into a great Senator,” Lawan said.

The Senate president said the constituency project is so badly misconstrued by many.

“This (constituency project) is what we call the empowerment of the most ordinary Nigerians that otherwise wouldn’t have been remembered when you’re talking about the national budget.

“But because members of the National Assembly are so close to the ordinary man, we try to look for those issues that make a difference in their individual and collective lives.

“So for those who would today receive the motorcycles, the water pumps for irrigation and other items here, I want to congratulate you and assure you that this is just the beginning,” Lawan said.