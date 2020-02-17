Fire Razes Eight Shops in Lagos Market

The Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said eight shops were destroyed by a fire outbreak in Apongbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos Island, yesterday.

Oke-Osanyintolu told journalists at the scene of the incident that the incident occurred at about after 10 a.m. yesterday, saying the cause of the fire, which spread into other shops, has not been ascertained.

According to him, upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team to the scene of the incident at 10.35 a.m., it was revealed that the fire emanated from one of the containerised stores in the market.

He noted that the fire destroyed eight shops in the market including goods. The LASEMA chief said: “Efforts by the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Team to combat the inferno were successful. “The fire has been contained and Lagos residents are urged to remain calm.” He, however, said the fire-fighting operations had been concluded while recovery and post-incident assessment was ongoing.