Fidelity Bank Rewards More Customers in Promo

A total of 12 lucky customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have emerged millionaires in the fourth monthly and second bi-monthly draw of the bank’s ‘Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo season 4.’

The electronic raffle draw, which held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC), saw the bank rewarding the lucky customers in the categories of N3 million, N2 million and N1 million respectively.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue to reward customer loyalty.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Bank’s General Manager/Divisional Head, Operations, Martins Izuogbe, said, the promo was also to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy.

According to him, with the changing economic landscape, Fidelity Bank through the promo was creating opportunities for Nigerians to get better returns on savings.

He said the ongoing promo is the ninth edition in the past 12 years, adding that a total of N18 million and 18 consolation prizes were rewarded with cash in the promo and other consolation prices.

He said, “Currently, savings gives better yield than other instruments and what we are doing is in line with the CBN’s directive on financial inclusion and create better value for our customers. What we have done is set aside a total of N120 million as gifts to our customers as they participate in this promo.

“It is worthy to note that by the end of today’s draw, we would have given out a total of N68 million in cash and 72 consolation prizes of fridges, TV sets and power generating sets to over 123 winners.

“We expect more winners to emerge at subsequent draws as we still have a total of N52 million and several consolation prizes yet to be won”.

Shedding light on how customers would qualify for the draw, the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Mr. Richard Madiebo, stated that both existing and new customers could win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

He further disclosed that to qualify for the star prize of N3 million one needs to build his account to N50,000 while aspiring for the grand prize of N10 million, one only has to grow his account to N200,000.

The winners included Imo Amamnkem, Mojeed Tijani, Uju Ejindu, Adepeju Adepoju, Salisu Mohammed, Imo Amamnkem, Ogboada Adonyeofori, Abonyi Chukwudi, Ngozi Olekanma, Nwankwo Chinonso, Sani Usman, Abraham Said and Akinpelu Emmanuel.



