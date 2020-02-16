Masari Commiserates with Victims of Bandits’ Attacks

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has commiserated with victims of bandits’ attacks in Tsauwa and Dankar communities in Batsari Local Government area of the state.



The attack by bandits on motorcycles led to the death of 30 persons in the communities and left many others with varying degrees of injuries.

The hoodlums, who invaded the communities last Friday, also set houses ablaze, killed animals and rustled unspecified number of cattle, rendering many homeless.



Masari, who was speaking in Malumfashi during the disbursement of empowerment items to residents of Funtua Senatorial zone on Sunday, assured them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of bandits and bring it to an end.



He disclosed that both the state and federal governments are determined and working assiduously to bring an end to the carnage being perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements.



The governor added that strategic measures were being taken to curb the activities of the bandits and urged members of the communities to assist security agencies with valuable information about miscreants and their informants.



He called on the National Assembly to strengthen national security by enacting relevant laws that will provide security operatives with working tools to end security challenges facing the nation.

He, therefore, commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.



Masari reaffirmed that the commitment of his administration to protect the lives and property of Katsina citizens will not be derailed by the indiscriminate violence against innocent people orchestrated by bandits.

He said: “I want to seize this opportunity and commiserate with the people of Batsari Local Government over the attack that led to the death of about 27 people.



“And I think we need to look at a better security structure for this country for the betterment of Nigerians. I therefore appeal to the Senate to strengthen national security.”

