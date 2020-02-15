Nollywood star, Ini Edo and musician, Mocheddah opened 2020 on a good note, by penning a multi-million naira deal to promote a popular weave and wig as brand ambassadors. This week, the two stars lavishly shared pictures wearing the wigs of the brand. Ini and Mocheddah are really up to something big in 2020.
The Weaves and Wigs Ambassadors
