Patoranking Falls in Love

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, it is all about love this Valentine season as he comes through with the video to his new single “I’m In Love”. The new song which serves as his 2020 debut single, compliments the love season. Love feelings could be therapeutic and intoxicating at the same time, as Patoranking depicts in the visuals and sings to his number one baby super woman “wey dey burst him brain”.

The Amari Muziq Empire frontman is a good example as he sings his heart out to share his uncontrollable love feelings. He crowns his girl as a perfect gift from God, the most expensive item in his life, a super woman and warms his fans to this new rave.

The romantic cut set to a bouncy mid-tempo beat “I’m In Love” accompanying music video shows Patoranking and a love interest playing around in a sun-soaked location that evokes the atmosphere of a beach vacation. The beautiful scenery, catchy and simple, makes the video a delight.

Donning the attire of a groom, Pato meets his waiting bride and with the sandy beach serving as the amazing backdrop for the love song, the duo gets enraptured in the sensational melody. The new single and video follows Patoranking’s stunning appearance on A Colors Show a few weeks back. The thing about the dancehall artiste is his unique way of touching the listener with his music. “I’m In Love” is Patoranking’s first official release for 2020. It comes after his highly acclaimed body of work, the “Wilmer” album, released last year.

For lovers and music enthusiasts, the valentine season just became more exciting with this musical gift from Patoranking.

Preparatory to the visuals late last year, the reggae dancehall artiste took to social media to end the year 2019 with a public announcement. The 29 year old then shared a photo of himself alongside an unknown “Brown skin” girl rocking a bikini wear as they cruised around the beach. Not only did he flaunt his new bae, he captioned the photo; I’m in Love.

The award singer started his music career doing underground collaborations with artists such as XProject, Slam and Reggie Rockstone. He signed a record deal with K-Solo’s Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing “Up in D Club” under the outfit.

Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song “Alubarika”. In February 2014, he signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released “Girlie O”, a single that was well received.

