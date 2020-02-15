Lovebirds, Hope and Patrick, Win ‘Hello Mr Right’ Reality TV Show

Gists

Ataene-Spurgeon Hope and her partner, Patrick Nonso Igboanugo have just been crowned the winners of the Startimes aired, Hello Mr Right, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria. The show lasted for about 12 weeks and was anchored by Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant Uriel Oputa and comedian/actor, Emma Oh. Thé show is being considered as a perfect entertainment that portrays love, understanding, and togetherness among the contestants.

StarTimes Chief Operating Officer, Mr Tunde Aina said, “Sometimes it’s always a challenge for people to find the right partner and settle down with someone that matches what they want. So this show tends to bring out these issues for discussion and everyone learns a thing or two. Sometimes, people have a wrong idea of what a partner should have but with this show a lot more insights would be shared properly.”

The couple that emerged winner was undoubtedly excited about winning and shared with everyone at the event how their love story has been so far after the show.

There were other competitors, but emerging winners was everything to them. The show was sponsored by Bedmate and Darling Hair with Bedmate giving out choice furniture to the winners and Darling Hair glamouring participants of the show during the event.

Looking into subsequent seasons, Tunde had this to say, “This is the first season and we would be doing it every year and we hope it gets bigger. And as we go on we hope it helps young people and that those watching it at home would learn from it.”