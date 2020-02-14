Massive Turnout, Superb Presentations at Inspiration Conference 2020

Mary Nnah

With over 10,000 men in physical attendance across eight locations, close to 5,000 attendance online and in-depth presentations by the top-notch speakers lined -up for the maiden edition of the Inspiration Conference, its organisers, The Redeemer’s Men

Fellowship, Lagos Regions has described the entire programme as very fulfilling and exciting.

In a special release to appreciate God and all the groups as well as individuals involved in the programme, Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the event specifically thanked all members of the team that worked at the venues, RCCG Region 11 (Resurrection Parish) at Km 5, Jakande Lekki, RCCG Dominion Sanctuary, ACME, Ikeja; RCCG Overcomers Parish, Ikorodu; RCCG Kings Court, V.I. Lagos; RCCG Christ Church, Gbagada; RCCG Good Shepherd, Alagomeji; RCCG Overcomers Assembly, Idimu and RCCG Victory Sanctuary, Festac town.

In his words; “The level of overflow was quite impressive, we had over 14,000 people that registered online with over 10,000 men present physically in all the venues, not counting the women.

“For the virtual attendees, we recorded over 4,800 people that followed the event live. So we are very glad and thankful to God that the maiden edition was a huge success. By the grace of God there will be many more to come.

“We cannot downplay the full presence plus quality delivery from all our carefully selected and seasoned world class speakers. Their presentations made the programme quite grand, and to all of us in the planning committee and the entire Redeemer’s Men Fellowship, Lagos Regions, we see it as a vision accomplished to the glory of God”.

Virtually all the speakers and analyst graced the event in person. Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture, and President, African Development Bank (AfDB) was the lead speaker, while the country’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was the keynote speaker.

Members of the panel of discussants were Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Former Minister, Industry, Trade, and Investment; Mr Kayode Pitan, MD/CEO of Bank of Industry; Mr Ben Akabueze, DG, Budget Office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Bishop Matthew Kukah, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, while Mr Yinka Sanni, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings served as the moderator.