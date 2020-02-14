Uneasy Calm as Bayelsa Awaits New Governor

By Emmanuel Addeh

There is calm in most areas of Bayelsa State Friday morning aside protests, so far peaceful, from the supporters of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) erstwhile governor-elect, Mr David Lyon, who have taken to some streets in the state capital to register their displeasure against Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment, nullifying Lyon’s election as governor of the state.

Thursday night, some APC youths erected bonfires around Tombia roundabout and continued till Friday morning around Opolo in Yenagoa, even as the resolution after the meeting of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), whether to issue the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a certificate of return is being awaited.

The youths also created a blockade en route the inauguration venue in the state capital, where Senator Douye Diri is expected to be sworn in later Friday with shouts of “No David Lyon, no governor”.

In Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma, travellers are also currently stranded at the Kiama Bridge end of the East-West Road which links the South to Eastern Nigeria. The protesters bearing APC banners blocked the road, grounding traffic on both sides.

However, it was learnt that Governor Seriake Dickson has already had a meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on the need to ensure security, peace and order.

The governor has also appealed to the angry youths to maintain the peace, noting that while he has never been opposed to protests, it must be done in a civilised and non-violent manner.

“I urge the leaders to keep the peace for the sake of our state. I am aware that people have concerns and some people are angry.

“I will continue to call for calm and I urge all political leaders to do so. Disagreements are normal. We need to show understanding,” he said.