Agrofood 2020 Fair Set to Hold

Oluchi Chibuzor

Fair-trade, the organisers of international trade shows and convener of the Agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria, has unveiled plan for sixth edition of the programme.

The exhibition and conference is to hold between March 24th and 26th, 2020, in Lagos.

The Managing Director, Fair-Trade, Mr. Paul Marz, said the fair would boost local food production through exposing the Nigerian agric professionals to modern technology and packaging in the agric sector.

According to him, “The trade show plays a key role in promoting food technology in Nigeria and showcasing the latest technology for food and drink production and packaging.

“We are bringing technology leaders from 29 countries to display technology that would aid efficient production of food and high quality production in the country. This is to ensure that we have the latest technology in terms of food production, packaging, plastic technology and good ingredients.

“Nigerian market is the most promising; import has disadvantages, Nigeria has all the resources to be a producer of any kind of food and drinks and an exporter of these goods.”

Having gained the support of national and international stakeholders, the German- based organisation said they are set to introduce Nigerian Agric professionals to world class innovations in the technology space, which would enhance the quality and capacity of food produced.