Kari Care Opens Service Centre

Raheem Akingbolu

A new firm, Kari Care Technology Limited, has promised to change the building construction landscape in Nigeria in the area of provision of quality electrical products as well as easing various hurdles being confronted by Nigerians who want the services of local technicians. The company has also pledged to create an ecosystem to improve lives of both asset-owners and technicians.

The Chief Executive Officer, Kari Care Nigeria Limited, Engr. Daere Akobo, who spoke at the inauguration of the first service centre of the company in Lagos, said its establishment became necessary to reduce time and money wastage in procuring electrical materials for home and office use.

As part of Kari Care’s moves to change the narratives in the market, Akobo stated that aside dealing in sales and services of quality electrical equipment, the firm has also concluded to start training technicians in the country with a view to making them render world standard services to Nigerians.

While expressing his regret over how technicians have subjected many Nigerians to different horrors like fire outbreak, he pointed out that his newly commissioned company would not just sell quality electrical products but also train millions of technicians in electrical, mechanical and plumbing business.

The managing director, who also doubles as the chief executive officer of PE Energy, argued that service rendered by many quack technicians in the country had rendered many homeless, while some have sustained certain degrees of injuries.

“This is why Kari Care plans to train technicians in electrical, mechanical and plumbing business with a viewto helping rebuild the nation’s workforce and reduce the number of quacks in the country,” he stated.

The chief executive also called on the federal government to amend the nation’s education curriculum to accommodate technical schools and institutes where artisans and other unskilled workers could be properly trained for nation development.

Speaking further at the event, Akobo revealed that the firm was a vision given to him to create no fewer than 4000 jobs for both young and old which would be employed directly and indirectly by our firm.

According to him, the whole idea was to create an enabling environment where technicians can be retrained and reoriented for rendering good services. Kari Care was conceptualised with a vision to facelift the nation’s workforce and consequently reduce unemployment rate.

“At least, over two million people will be recruited through Kari care office and we are going to train them in a way to reduce the number of quacks in the building industry. We would hire both old young men and women of integrity”.