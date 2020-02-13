Insecurity: Niger Restricts Movements of Motorcycles

By Laleye Dipo

Following heightening cases of insecurity across the state, the Niger State government has again announced a restriction on the movement of motorcycles in Minna, the state capital, and adjoining cities.

The restriction was first made last year but the policy was suspended because of the Ramadan fast.

The resuscitation of the law will take effect from Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, directed motorcycle and tricycle operators in Minna and environs to adhere strictly to the order because “security agencies have been directed to enforce the restriction and anybody found violating the order would face the full wrath of the law”.

He also warned commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada or Kabu-Kabu and other operators of motorcycles in Minna and environs to desist from carrying more than one passenger at a time.

Matane said the state government’s action was as a result of the “polarized security situation in the state, signposted by sustained violent attacks, abduction and killing of mostly innocent citizens by bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers”.

“Niger State, which had long been reputed as the most peaceful state in the country today, has that status put to a tricky test by armed bandits, therefore all hands must be on deck to secure the state from the unnecessary security challenges that it has witnessed for sometime now,” Matane further stated.

He stated that the “present security challenges in the state are without doubt troubling times for the government and the citizens, particularly those directly affected by the heinous activities of the faceless criminals”, adding that the administration will leave no stone unturned in its bid to restore peace, orderliness, calm and sanity.

The SSG directed all motorcycle and tricycle operators to ensure that they obtain number plates from the Board of Internal Revenue, in line with the amended Niger State Road Transport Traffic Law 2015.