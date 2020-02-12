PDP Tasks Buhari on Boko Haram’s Renewed Attacks

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inaction of the Muhammadu Buhari administration on the spiralled wave of killings, banditry and kidnapping, particularly, most especially the Sunday carnage in Auno, Borno State, by insurgents, had left the nation with no other option than to hold that the Buhari Presidency has abandoned Nigerians.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as alarming that all the Buhari Presidency could offer in the face of the killings of the citizens were condolence statements with no decisive and significant action to track down the perpetrators and end insurgency in the country.

The PDP said it’s disheartening that instead of settling down at home and attending to the worsened insecurity under his watch, the President and his officials were busy globetrotting.

The party noted that in normal climes, with the situation in Auno, where insurgents viciously massacred the citizens, a concerned President would have immediately left everything, wherever he is and return home in solidarity with the nation as well as the victims and lead from the front, in confronting the insurgents, in line with the demand of his office and the promise he made to Nigerians.

“But no! All the Buhari Presidency could do is to issue statements of condemnation, without a corresponding decisive action; thereby leaving the citizens at the mercy of insurgents, marauders and kidnappers.

“Indeed, what Nigerians want from the Presidency is a significant action and not press releases full of empty claims and worthless assurances,” PDP said.

The party lamented that despite the sustained killings, including the massacre in the last three weeks in Gamboru, Gwoza and Dikwa in Borno State, Tawari in Kogi State, Kulben in Plateau State, Gumni in Zamfara State as well as in Kaduna and Yobe states, the Buhari Presidency chose to continue to live in denial and self-praise, instead of taking concrete action to end the carnage.

PDP said it’s shocking that in spite of the deteriorating situation, Buhari has continued to shun demands by Nigerians including the National Assembly and other patriotic groups and individuals to re-jig his security high command and inject new blood to effectively tackle the situation at hand.

“Our party holds that the manifest poor handling of security challenges of the country as further manifested in the inaction on the Auno killings had further raised apprehensions that the Buhari Presidency has laid down its amour and has no solutions to offer,” the party alleged.

PDP, however, commended the courage of the gallant troops in the front and urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and not despair in the face of the failures of the Buhari Presidency, which had allegedly abdicated its duty in the history of our nation.