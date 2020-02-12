Education Ministry Calls for Restraint over ABU Crisis

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, has called for restraint among warring parties on the leadership transition at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director for Media and Publicity, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, the permanent secretary confirmed that the ministry has been apprised of the circumstances leading to the directive of the ABU Governing Council.

He said: “The Permanent Secretary, Echonu, has confirmed that the ministry has been apprised of the circumstances leading to the directive by the Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to the out-going vice-chancellor to proceed on leave ahead of his terminal date of April 30, 2020.

“Acknowledging that it is within the powers and authority of the Governing Council to direct the vice-chancellor to enjoy his accumulated earned leave, the ministry considered it unfortunate that this purely administrative matter has been escalated beyond proportion.

“Accordingly, all parties to the matter have been advised to exercise restraint in the interest of the university.”