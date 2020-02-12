AIICO Partners EdFin MFB to Boost Education

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Plc is partnering with EdFin Microfinance Bank to provide support on sustainable education in Nigeria.

At a recent stakeholders’ forum tagged: “EdFin’s Stakeholder Forum on Education,” organised in Lagos, participants deliberated on issues affecting education with the aim of proffering solutions for the growth of the sector.

The event, featured sessions such as financial literacy training which was facilitated by Fate Foundation followed by an interactive session between the AIICO Insurance Board of Directors and all the participants.

In her remarks, the MD/CEO, EdFin MFB, Mrs. Bunmi Lawson, expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the event, among which was AIICO Insurance, which provided life insurance for all students in the bank’s network of schools and FlexiSAF (a software development company providing school management system for schools for their support towards making the event a success.

In demonstration of its commitment to education, AIICO exposed the participants to several innovative product offerings targeted at risk protection for sustainable education of the Nigerian child.

Speaking at the forum, the Executive Director and Head of Retail Business at AIICO, Mr. Olusola Ajayi, said education remains a key area of focus in the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability function.

“We contribute our quota to the development of education through diverse initiatives and form strategic alliances with relevant stakeholders like EdFin to meet our objectives.”

He said the partnership with EdFin MFB was strategic, given their niche, reach and positioning within the Nigerian educational sector.

According to him, founded in collaboration with Gray Matter Capital (GMC) USA; a US-based impact investor concerned with improving the quality of education for underserved children in developing countries, EdFin was formed out of the need to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

He said the bank which is dedicated solely to funding the education eco-space in Nigeria aims to positively disrupt the standard and quality of education in Nigeria, by providing the much-needed financial resources and services to the education sector.