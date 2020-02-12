26 Bridge Nigeria Pupils Get Scholarships

Funmi Ogundare

A total of 26 indigent Bridge Nigeria pupils have recieved scholarships from a financial expert and former Managing Director of Coronation Trustees Limited, Mrs. Oghogho Osula, as part of activities marking her 50th birthday celebration.

Speaking during the award presentation held recently at Bridge’s support office in Lagos, Osula said the scholarship was her way of thanking God for His many blessings and putting smiles on the faces of families.

She said the scholarship covers each pupil’s tuition from primary one to six, adding that basic education is pivotal to the overall development of a child.

“It is during this stage that children learn to engage better with others and acquire vital skills that allow them to develop and express their own ideas.”

She noted that it is based on this belief that she decided to sponsor primary school children to enable them have seamless access to quality education at Bridge on the occasion of her 50th birthday.

She appealed to their parents to ensure that their children are always in school and maintain good grades as these are the prerequisites for them to keep benefitting from the sponsorship.

One of the recipient’s parent, Mrs. Seidu whose daughter, Pelumi attends Bridge Oke Oyinbo Academy, in Ikorodu, said the scholarship would lift a huge burden off her shoulders. She added that since she lost her husband some years ago, it’s been challenging taking care of her family.

“This is a dream come true for my family. With this scholarship, my daughter can finish her primary education without me worrying about school fees.”

The Public Relations Manager at Bridge Nigeria, Mr. Femi Awopetu said: “At Bridge, we believe that a child’s potential should not be limited by the family income, which is why we work with partners to provide sponsorships for the outstanding pupils from struggling families trying to fulfil their academic dreams for their children.”