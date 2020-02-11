NNPC/Chevron JV Inaugurates Classroom Blocks in Delta Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Chevron Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Joint Venture in collaboration with Delta State government has inaugurated a six-classroom block for the use of pupils of Abe 1 primary school in Aruakpor-Umah community in Uvwie Local Government area of Delta state.

The six-classroom block, with other facilities, was funded by the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC/CNL JV) and executed under a Project Specific Agreement (PSA) basis by the Aruakpor-Umah community.

The community awarded the contract to one of its own, Pyrammidt Company Nigeria Limited in December 2017.

The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brikinn, said the project was one of the social investments made by the NNPC/CNL JV’s to improve the welfare of the people in its areas of operations and beyond.

He thanked the Delta State government for approving, managing and creating the enabling atmosphere for the successful execution of the project and also commended the Aruakpor-Umah community for good project execution.

Brikinn, who was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Mr Sam Daibo, stated that, “Through partnership with the government of Delta State as well as community stakeholders, we have been adding significant values to people’s lives through our corporate responsibility and community engagement initiatives.

“This is the trail of goodness we leave behind in every community where we operate.”

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary education, Chief Patrick Ukah, who was represented by the Chief Inspector of Education, Uvwie Local Government Area, Mrs. Jane Awoyinka, expressed appreciation to NNPC/CNL JV’s commitments to its Social Responsibility by giving back to communities around its operational areas adding, “I am aware of several similar projects in the area of educational support by the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture and I commend the company for not relenting on its efforts to execute its social responsibility programmes.”

Similarly, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRH Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso (JP), (OON) Abe 1, accompanied by his most senior Chiefs, thanked the NNPC/CNL JV for the laudable achievement adding that he was impressed by the speed of execution.

He urged other citizens and corporate organisations to emulate the sponsors in improving educational and other infrastructural development in host communities.

Other projects sponsored by the NNPC/CNL JV for communities around CNL’s Warri Office include: the Ekpan Women Development Center; E. Library at Ubeji; Mother & Child Hospital in Sapele; the Aruakpor-Umah Road Electricity project; the Edjeba Solar Powered Water project and the Osubi Solar powered water project which have been commissioned.

The Joint Venture has also made good progress on the Ekpan Surgical Theatre/Call Rooms. In addition, there is an NYSC Science Teacher’s program at Ekpan Secondary School, Effurun.