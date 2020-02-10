Stanbic to Hold Youth Leadership Forum

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to host the third edition of its Youth Leadership Series. The forum is an annual event fashioned after the Business Leadership Series, also organised annually by Stanbic IBTC. It is a platform designed to engage young Nigerians, thus empowering them to become the future business leaders.

The theme of this year’s event is “Techricuture – the evolution” and it is scheduled hold on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The speakers at the 2020 edition are the CEO and Lead Trainer at Farm lab, Sam Ogbole;

Founder, Wandieville Media, Yewande Kazeem, as well as Seyi and Seun Abolaji, Co-Owners of the Wilson’s Juice Company.

Ogbole is popular for his innovative approach to agriculture through his ‘soilless farming’ revolution where crops are grown in the air. He is a forerunner of revolutionised agriculture which uses technology to boost food production.

Popularly called The Wilson Brothers, Seyi and Seun Abolaji are co-owners of The Wilson’s Juice Company, manufacturers of pure natural fresh juice.

Also, Kazeem, a 2018 fellow of the Cornell Alliance for Science and graduate of science from the University of Oklahoma.