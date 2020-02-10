FG Plan Agric Industrial Parks

The federal government has revealed that it has partnered with a private sector firm to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks (AIPs) across the six geopolitical zones of the country, in order to create jobs and ensure food sufficiency. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development Hon. Mustapha Shehuri, stated this when he received a delegation of the Global Fortunes Ltd, led by Mr. Kidron Israel, in Abuja, recently.

He said the project if implemented would ensure food security and create more employment for Nigerians and it would be Public-Private- Partnership driven.

He also said that the government was committed to the development of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria.

He added: “Even with the huge infrastructural deficit in Nigeria, we can still embark on this project, because the government is focused on diversifying the Nigerian economy.”

The minister revealed that he would visit Taraba State Agricultural Industrial Park with the relevant directors to see the model of the park that is the state.

He stressed the need for the federal government, in collaboration with the state governments and other relevant agencies to partake in the project in order to fastrack the progress.

In his remarks, the Director, Department of Agribusiness, Dr. Aminu Babadi, said the project was a welcome development, adding that some of the challenges that could hinder the smooth take off include energy and space utilisation.

In his presentation, Israel said the company was using the opportunity to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks across the six geopolitical zone of the country. He also said that the system was the fastest way of changing the old farming culture to a state-of-the-art modern farming and also the fastest way of growing the economy.