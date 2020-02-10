AFA Sports Plaudits for D’Tigress

AFA Sports, the official apparel sponsor of Nigeria’s Women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress, has congratulated the team for picking one of the tickets to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in summer.

The sportswear brand has been backing D’Tigress since the Olympic Qualification Tournament started in Belgrade, Serbia.

Officials of AFA Sports flew out with their team and artist Rudeboy to surprise the girls as they played their first game against Mozambique which they won. That victory put D’Tigress in comfort zone of qualifying from the group that also have World Champions USA at the tournament.

“AFA is proud to lend a continuous helping hand to the Nigeria women’s basketball team and the Nigerian basketball community,” observed co-founder of the sportswear brand, Ugo Udezue in a statement shortly after D’Tigress qualified to join Nigeria’s male team, D’Tigers at Tokyo 2020.

Ezinne Kalu, D’Tigress Point guard and MVP Women’s Afrobasket, became the first athlete signed on as an Ambassador at AFA Sports.

The victory of the Nigerian ladies is the first time in 16 years that the women’s basketball team will make it to the Olympics after playing last at Athens 2004.

The official apparel sponsor, AFA Sports, took to Serbia to show support for the team. If D’Tigress succeed in the tournament, it will be the very first time a Nigerian activewear brand sponsors a team in the Olympics.