Workers Suspend Strike as Niger, NLC Resolve Dispute

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government and the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have resolved their dispute leading to the immediate suspension of the strike embarked upon by workers.

The strike, which was declared last Tuesday was over the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to all category of workers.

The state government had commenced the payment of the new wage in January but to workers on Salary grade levels 1-6.

A statement by the NLC on Sunday said government had agreed to pay the new wage to all workers effective form this month (February).

The government also agreed the payment of the arrears of two months salaries to state workers, while local government workers will be paid three months’ arrears from February.

The statement signed by the state chairman of NLC, Yahaya Garba, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Tanimu Yunusa, also stated that the government agreed to immediately commence the refund of 7.5 per cent money deducted from workers’ salaries over the years.

According to the statement, “That government agreed to increase its contribution from 10.5% to 13% to address the 7.5% pension arreas.”

The labour leaders also said in the statement that government has agreed to set aside 20 per cent of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the payment of pension liabilities to retirees.

They expressed gratitude to the people of the state, workers and other stakeholders for their show of solidarity during the strike, while calling on workers to return to work without fear of molestation immediately.

There has been no reaction or statement from the government on the issue.