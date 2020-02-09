Ultimate Love Kicks Off on an Emotional Note

By Vanessa Obioha

For contestants of the new Africa Magic reality TV show, Ultimate Love, it was an emotional ride as their parent figure gave them words of encouragement on the live show on Sunday night. From wishing them well to advising them to stick to their family moral values, seeing a family relative in the audience was a bit emotional for some of the contestants. One of the love guests (as they will be referred to for the duration of the show), 26 year-old Ebiteinye was close to tears when she saw her mum in the audience. It took a while for the Bayelsa state indigene to regain composure.

Arnold, a 32 year-old creative entrepreneur recalled the harrowing experience of being a refugee in his mother’s country Sierra Leone during the war where he grew up. His sister encouraged him to smile all through his journey to find love.

But it wasn’t all teary for the contestants. Ucheagwu Onyekachi’s mother was very excited to see her son in the show and glowingly told the world that she wants her son to become a celebrity while still finding the woman that will love him as much as he will love her.

Another love guest Theresa was advised by her mother not to have sex in the house.

The 16 contestants (eight males and eight females) who hail from different parts of the country will in the next eight weeks spend time together in the beautifully and tastefully furnished residence known as the Love Pad with the intention to find their ultimate love. They will be guided by the celebrated media personality Adesuwa Onyenokwe who is known as ‘Aunty’ on the show. Onyenokwe during the live show said she will be open-minded and expects the contestants to behave responsibly.

The guests will be given anything they need to make their stay in the house enjoyable as well as adventurous. They will be daily attended by butlers.

Hosts Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Oluwaseun Olaniyan also revealed that next week’s live show will see the contestants pair together as a couple as well as a surprise scheduled for Valentine’s Day.

The ultimate couple will be rewarded with a N5 million cash prize, a well furnished home and lavish traditional wedding if they choose to stay committed.

Only subscribers of DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Yanga, Confam and GOtv Max and Jolli can watch the the 24 hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.