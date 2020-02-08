Wamakko Begins Disbursement of N317.7m to 1,176 Orphans

Yusuf Onuminya in Sokoto

Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, yesterday, flagged off the disbursement of over N 317.7 million assistance to 1,176 Orphans provided by the International Islamic Relief Organisation.

The benefiting orphans, comprising males and females were drawn from the 23 local governments of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wamakko, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, said that, the programme started with the recruitment of the orphans in 2009.

Represented by the former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, Wamakko added that the organisation is a reputable donor organisation that has executed many projects in Sokoto State.

“They include building of Islamiya schools , construction of mosques and giving assistance to the needy in many ways.

“The organisation has come to implement the programme of giving scholarship to these orphans, which will serve as an assistance to enable the orphans pursue education in their chosen careers,” he stated.

“This is for them to be educated, self-reliant and useful members of the society.”

Wamakko further called on the guardians of the benefiting orphans to have the fear of Allah and ensure the judicious utilisation of the grant, by applying it for what it was meant for.

He admonished, “we shall remember that, we will account for our deeds in the hereafter,” he said.

“I also like to call on all of us to dedicate whatever is within our means to assist orphans, widow’s and the less-privileged in our society.

“This is because, no amount is too little and no amount is too much, if it is given to the needy for the sake of Allah.”

Senator Wamakko commended the organisation, domiciled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the invaluable gesture and for all other projects cited in Sokoto State.

He further appealed to the organisation, not to relent in the remarkable gesture, even as he requested for more projects and programmes to be brought to the state.

The Representative of the Organisation, Huzaifa Tahir, said that, the assistance was for the 2011, 2012 and 2013.

According to him, the remaining arrears from 2014, will be disbursed to the beneficiaries in no distant future.

The Guest Speaker, Sheikh Yahuza Shehu Tambuwal, Chief Imam of Uthman bin Affan Jumaat Mosque, Sokoto, admonished the Muslim Ummah to routinely assist the orphans, as enshrined in Islam,

All the Speakers commended Senator Wamakko for bringing the organisation to Sokoto State when he was the governor of the state, while they lauded organisation for the gesture.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ahmad Umar and Safiya Babuga, commended Senator Wamakko and the organisation for the gesture, which would greatly boost their education.

They also promised to use the funds for the purpose they are meant for.

The beneficiaries were given a minimum of N 200,000 and a maximum of N400,000 each.