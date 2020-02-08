Kimberley-Clark Enters  with New Diapering Solution

Kimberly-Clark, makers of Huggies® has introduced new addition, ‘Huggies® Nappy Pants’ to its wide range of diaper in the market.

The launch of the product took place at Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Ikeja, Lagos amidst fanfare.

This also afforded the organisation an opportunity to connect and host its key audience – mothers and children to an elaborate party, with various gift items given out to all attendees.

According to the company, the new solution is an innovation that offers all-day superior dryness and protection for babies.

Sales Director for West Africa, Kimberly-Clark, Bola Arotiowa added that the idea of the new product further reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to delivering quality products to Nigerian mums and their babies.

“The new Huggies® Nappy Pants are recommended by nine out of 10 Nigerian mums to deliver comfort to their babies, whilst guaranteeing all night dryness, fitness and ease of use. It answers the growing concerns of mothers on diapering solutions and innovation.”

Arotiowa also outlined the stages leading to the product launch and expressed appreciation to various state and federal agencies, as well as staff of Kimberly-Clark in Nigeria that contributed to the product existence.

Describing the product further, Head of Marketing, West, East and Central Africa, Kemi Saliu said that the new nappy pant was high in performance and was developed to help protect babies’ delicate skin with a breathable, soft and stretchy all-round waistband.

“We will continue to put all efforts to understanding consumers’ needs and provide them with innovative solutions and products. Our latest is specifically designed to meet evolving needs of parents and an easier approach to diapering active babies,” Saliu said.

Senior Brand Manager for Huggies, Martha Kayode, disclosed that the product was a result of research findings and an overall objective to offer mums all-day superior dryness and protection for babies.”

He said the product comes in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6 and are suitable for all babies from three months upwards.