Work in Progress on LFTZ Deep Seaport

Oluchi Chibuzor

The management of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise (LPLE) has stated that work on the coastal deep sea is in progress.

According to him, the project would accommodate three types of 18,000 TEM size vessels when completed.

The firm noted that it was committed to completing the $1.53 billion worth of fixed assets port, which would be among deepest sea coastal port in West Africa towards reducing the capacity constraints at Lagos ports.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the port in Lagos, to ascertain progress made so far, the Technical Director, LPLE, Steven Heukelom, said the location of the project was a natural advantage to making it successful.

According to him, on avoiding the numerous challenges that has limited the Apapa seaport, “It is fair to say we have the concession to build the port and we are doing that with the best designs, expertise, and with a fantastic modern plan for fully effective port.

“But I think also in this development area, I speak not only about the port but the zones and all Ibeju area; it also fair to say it is a challenge for the government to line up correct infrastructure in terms of organising the traffic, government entities that would be involved in the development and controlling the area.”

With the project offering multiplier effect of more than 230 times of total cost, Lekki port would have an aggregate impact of approximately $ 361 billion on the Nigerian economy over the 45 years Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) deal with the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

Under an international consortium led by Lekki Port Investment Holding, Tolaram Group, with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) as a lead contractor, Heukelom noted the efforts of CHEC, saying, “China was our contractor since the early stage of the project, so as we moved forward China Harbour will now hold some of the share not only as a contractor, but a shareholder.”

On the latest development on the port, the Landslide Infrastructure Manager, Lekki Port, Kunle Fadumiye, explained that out of the total 1.9km length of the breakwater, the sites had achieved one kiliometre, with dredging activities ongoing.

“Due to favourable conditions at this time work on the project has escalated in other to speed up the rate of work,” he said.

At the moment, the project located within the Lagos Free Trade Zone has 50 per cent of its workforce employed from the six communities ranging from skilled, non-skilled and local artisans to encourage local content development.